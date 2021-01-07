Fog stays away, with clouds eventually following

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- For the first time in 5 days, we won't see dense fog hovering around the Stateline. Clouds may take a while longer before clearing, but some sunshine in the forecast looks promising.

Fog-free:

We won't have to worry about fog slowing us down tonight and tomorrow morning. A few subtle changes in the weather came in to keep the fog at bay.

For most of the week, we've had ideal winter conditions for dense freezing fog. Fresh snow on the ground, calm winds, and a temperature inversion (warmer air above us traps cold air and moisture near the ground) combined to keep the fog developing.

Drier air and a slight breeze came in with high pressure Thursday. This is just enough of a change to keep the fog away. The temperature inversion weakened a little too, but stays in place just enough to keep cloudy weather around.

Staying cloudy:

Stubborn clouds remain in place for the rest of the week, but they show signs of breaking up once we get into the weekend.

The temperature inversion mentioned above may break down a little more this weekend, helping the clouds break up a little. Look for a mostly cloudy sky Saturday and Sunday, which should allow a few peeks of sunshine.

Temperatures cool off a little this weekend, and hover right around 30 degrees.

Changes next week:

The weather provides a little more variety next week. First up: some sunshine.

A wave of cooler and drier air sweeps in Sunday night, which should help break down the stubborn clouds even more. We have partly cloudy weather in our forecast for early next week. While it won't be a completely sunny day, we at least see more sun that we have in nearly 2 weeks.

Late in the week, a bigger shift in the weather pattern occurs. This likely brings in colder and more active weather. A chance for a wintry mix looks possible between Wednesday and Thursday. By next weekend, temperatures may drop 10 degrees. This leaves us in the 20's for highs at the end of next week.

Looking beyond that, there are signs of our first Arctic outbreak of the season. Mid-January could see bitterly cold air move in. Plenty could still change as we are nearly 2 weeks out, but early indications of Arctic air are there. Stay tuned!