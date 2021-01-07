Fog, clouds persist across Stateline as stagnant pattern remains

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It feels like the weather of late has been on a loop: patchy dense fog, cloudy skies, and winter's chill. That pattern does continue, but there is hope for change.

Through the end of the week:

Don't hold hope that the rest of this work week features any improvement in the cloud cover. Both Thursday and Friday feature abundant cloud cover, which has been a theme for the last 10 days. In fact, since January 1st, 98% of time has been spent under completely cloudy skies.

Clouds have been stubborn since the start of 2021.

Since December 29th, mostly cloudy skies have been the rule. That isn't soon to change, as few chances for sunshine are in the forecast through the weekend.

Despite cloudy skies, dry conditions hold on for quite some time. A flurry or two could fly through Thursday as northeast winds bring lake-effect snow flurries close by. Aside from that, dry conditions remain steadfast through the upcoming weekend.

Lake-effect snow flurries could develop east of I-39 through Thursday.

Changing pattern soon to come?:

A colder outlook could be underway for the second half of January. Long-range weather models show agreement that a branch of the polar vortex is set to split. This could plunge the Stateline into the coldest air of the season.

Specific details regarding hold cold temperatures could get are unknown, but single-digit highs wouldn't be shocking to see unfold. In the short-term, conditions remain near average to slightly above. That pattern is confirmed by looking at the 8 to 14 day outlook, which shows a large part of the Northern U.S. likely to experience above average temperatures.



Through the middle of the month, the Stateline is under the influence of a tranquil weather pattern.

That same outlook depicts near normal precipitation chances, with dry conditions to our southwest. Just above the Stateline, above average precipitation could see us through the middle of the month.