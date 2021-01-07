Fire kills Chicago boy after he and siblings left alone

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities say a 6-year-old boy died in a fire in a home on the city’s South Side where he and his four siblings were left alone. They say Ron Johnson was found in a second floor bunkbed where Wednesday night’s fire apparently began. The boy who had burns over much of his body was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police said the four other children whose ages range from 1 to 13 weren’t injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the state’s child welfare agency is also investigating.