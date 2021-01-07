Favored Saints brace for Bears team with ‘nothing to lose’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints linebacker Demario Davis says his past experience with losing franchises taught him to cherish the postseason and his playoff experience with New Orleans has taught him to seize the moment. The Saints have had sudden and stunning ends to their playoff runs the past three seasons. Now the four-time NFC South champs open another postseason at home against Chicago on Sunday. Bears QB Mitch Trubisky says his team should play like it has “nothing to lose” after sneaking into the playoffs with three wins in its last four games.