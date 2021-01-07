Distilleries relieved after FDA rescinds fee for making hand sanitizer

ROCHELLE (WREX, AP) - When hand sanitizer was in short supply and high demand at the start of the pandemic, distilleries across the country stepped in and helped out.

Then, a few weeks ago, they were hit with a bill from the federal government for $14,000. The price tag is an FDA fee that other, much bigger, companies pay yearly.

The Department of Health & Human Services last Thursday announced it was directing the FDA not to enforce the fine after the FDA received heavy backlash on social media.

“Small businesses who stepped up to fight COVID-19 should be applauded by their government not taxed for doing so,” the Department of Health & Human Services said on Twitter.

Kennay Farms Distilling in Rochelle says it is relieved the FDA will waive those fees, saying it sends the right message for those lending a hand.

"We felt both grateful and just happy that we were in a position to help and we're glad that instead of being punished for that we at least are recognized that we stood up in a time of need and got some fees waived that would have been difficult to pay," Aubrey Quinn, Marketing and Sales Coordinator for Kennay Farms said.

The Rochelle distillery donated 500 gallons of hand sanitizer to local first responders and shipped thousands more to other states in need.

Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. in DeKalb celebrated the fee waiver in a facebook post.

"THANK YOU! THANK YOU!$14,000 crises averted. Thanks to the hard work of groups like the American Craft Spirits Association, hardworking legislators like Rep. Adam Kinzinger and grassroots people like you — we have been informed that HHS has demanded the FDA drop the recently announced fees they planned to charge craft distillers for making hand sanitizer," the post read.



