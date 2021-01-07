D.C. police seek persons of interest in Capitol siege

WASHINGTON (WKOW) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C. has released photos of people they suspect committed crimes during Wednesday’s siege of the U.S. Capitol.

(VIEW THE PHOTOS HERE.)

They are asking anyone who can identify these people or who has knowledge of any of these incidents to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s text tip line at 50411.

Police currently offer a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of anyone responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.