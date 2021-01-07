Court rules ‘Innocent Man’ defendant to remain imprisoned

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man who has spent more than 35 years in prison in a murder case featured in the book and television series ‘The Innocent Man’ must remain incarcerated even after a judge ordered his release. The Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Thursday that 60-year-old Tommy Ward must remain imprisoned while the state appeals the lower court’s ruling. Ward and a co-defendant, Karl Fontenot, were convicted and sentenced to life in prison in the 1984 kidnapping and killing of Donna Denice Haraway, a convenience store clerk in Ada, Oklahoma. Fontenot was ordered released in 2019, and the state is also appealing that order.