Changing on the fly: College hockey teams do it on, off ice

College hockey is like every other sport during the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjustments are having to be made on and off the ice to keep players safe. Boston University will be the last Division I men’s team to play when it opens its season at home against Providence on Friday night. Some teams have already played a dozen games. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference had all eight of its teams spend 21 days in Omaha, Nebraska, to play in a controlled environment. All 38 scheduled games were played.