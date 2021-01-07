Businessman accused of fraudulently obtaining relief funds

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal fraud and money laundering charges have been filed against a northern Illinois businessman who is accused of obtaining about $420,000 in loans through COVID-19 relief programs. Carlos Smith of Park Forest is accused of lying on COVID-19 relief applications related to northwest Indiana-based CLS Financial Service. In his loan application to the Paycheck Protection Program last year, Smith stated his company had 61 employees and an average monthly payroll of $108,000. In fact, prosecutors alleged Smith had no employees and no payroll expenses as the business had no “ongoing operations.” Smith allegedly also received federal funds through the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program, designed to help small businesses cover operating costs.