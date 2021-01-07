Bridging mental health gaps, Winnebago County Mental Health Board lays out three-year plan

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Community Mental Health Board in Winnebago County (WCCMHB) is setting big goals and it's now ready to use the county sales tax increase.

The board approved a three-year strategic plan on Wednesday. The document identifies key areas of focus which were found after an environmental scan survey and a Public Participation Survey. The data collected from those surveys helped determine six critical needs in the community: mental health treatment, case management, crisis response, family and community support, client outreach and housing.

The first year of funding and programming will start in 2022 which will be given an allocated budget of $8.8 million.

The board hopes by funding, expanding and improving needed or missing services, those suffering from substance abuse or mental illness can start healing faster and in their own community.

"Decreasing those wait times to get people from that initial intake right into treatment quicker, that is one of the system capacity outcomes that we would like to see immediately," said WCCMHB Staff Liaison Jason Holcomb. "Translation services across the board were not widely available so we would really like to see an improvement."

A grant application will open on Jan. 13 for qualifying agencies to apply for funding. Click here to learn more on qualifications for the grant application and more.