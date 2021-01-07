Brees doesn’t want Saints’ playoff run to be about him

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees doesn’t want the Saints to make their upcoming playoff run about him, even if the record-setting quarterback’s career could now end on any given weekend. Brees turns 42 on Jan. 15 and hasn’t committed to playing another season. His extraordinary career could end with either the next Saints loss or a Super Bowl victory. But Brees bristles at the notion that his career should overshadow the story of the Saints’ 2020 season. Brees says he didn’t come back this season for himself. He says he came back for his team and the city he represents.