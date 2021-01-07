Brazilian study says Sinovac COVID-19 jab 78% effective

SAO PAULO (AP) — State health officials in Brazil say a study has found that a vaccine candidate made by China’s Sinovac is 78% effective in protecting against COVID-19. More than 12,000 health workers participated in the study, which detected 218 cases of COVID-19 — about 160 of those among people who received a placebo rather than the actual vaccine. Turkish officials last month said that a smaller, companion study in that country of the same vaccine candidate found an efficacy rate of over 90%. The government of Sao Paulo state has contracted for the vaccine and is asking Brazil’s federal health regulators for emergency approval to begin using it.