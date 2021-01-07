Black Caucus ready to pass monumental criminal justice plan, law enforcement groups raise concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State lawmakers could pass a massive criminal justice reform plan during their lame duck session. However, there is already strong opposition from a coalition of law enforcement across Illinois.

“Members of the community don’t trust that law enforcement has their best interests at heart and that they believe that there are two systems of justice. That’s certainly not a perspective that we can have,” said Sen. Elgie Sims.

The Chicago native is the lead sponsor of a 611-page amendment to a bill addressing several key areas in the criminal justice system. The Legislative Black Caucus sees better training for police as key, including new standards for use of force and deflection. The proposal also addresses proper conduct and eliminates qualified immunity for police.

“This is no way to do that.”

However, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director Jim Kaitschuk feels lawmakers completely left ideas from law enforcement out of the plan.

“We are happy and have always been happy to sit down at the table to talk with folks to see if we can come to conclusions that are for the benefit of all of us. But, this is no way to do that and certainly not under the timeline of a lame duck session,” Kaitschuk added.

Kaitschuk says he’ll always support training for officers since there’s constantly room for improvement. Yet, he explained police departments often don’t have the funding to meet state mandates. Police chiefs across the state also feel the plan would leave officers working in dangerous situations without legal protections.

“When you put together the top worst parts of the bill, you end up with a law enforcement that you wouldn’t recognize in Illinois,” said Ed Wojcicki, Executive Director of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

Sims says that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“This is a big, bold, transformative proposal. Change is not easy,” Sims added. “But, it’s necessary because that’s the only thing that is constant is change.”

Eliminating Cash Bail

The large criminal justice plan could also eliminate cash bail. This is a major piece of the legislation, including language from the “Pretrial Fairness Act” previously filed by Sims’ colleagues in the Black Caucus.

Wojcicki is concerned lawmakers aren’t paying attention to whether individuals are too dangerous to leave jail before trial.

“They’re gonna wreak havoc,” Wojcicki said. “We’re always encouraging women to call the police if they’re victims of domestic or sexual abuse. If these people are arrested and just let go like a traffic ticket, that’s very dangerous for women. So, we’re not just saying these things are dangerous for law enforcement.”

“The level of recidivism that occurs when people are out on the street after they commit an offense because there’s no cash bail also creates concern,” Kaitschuk said. “I know all these things coupled together just don’t make sense to me to take out one more tool from the tool box.”

Sims sponsored the Bail Reform Act while he was still a Representative in 2017. Now, he believes it’s past time to modernize the bail system. In fact, lawmakers feel bail should be referred to as pretrial release.

“We have created a system where just because an individual has been arrested that means that person is guilty. That’s not the case in all instances, so we have to recognize that,” Sims said. “Every individual deserves the same chance no matter what you look like, no matter where you are or what your zip code is.”

Timing of the proposal

Sims, Sen. Robert Peters (D-Chicago), and Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago) hosted nine virtual criminal justice hearings before filing language for the bill. The Democrats stress law enforcement were invited to speak at each of the hearings and the broad conversation wasn’t rushed. Still, Kaitschuk feels they’ll try to slide this plan through both chambers over less than a week. He hoped they could hold the proposal until the next session starts to find more time to talk ideas out and possibly come to a compromise.

“I don’t think introducing a 611-page bill that is probably the most egregious criminal justice reform bill that I’ve ever seen in one package and thinking we can pass it in five days is an appropriate way to handle public policy,” Kaitschuk emphasized.

Sims disagreed with that assessment, noting there were roughly 30 hours of discussion about these proposals.

“The time is now. We’re just trying to rebuild that trust, to rebuild that bond,” Sims said. “Every individual should understand and know that when they come in contact with a law enforcement officer, even if the interaction is negative and they get a speeding ticket, they shouldn’t have to worry about their life ending because they were pulled over.”