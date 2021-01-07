Skip to Content

Authorities search Rock River for missing Byron man

Brandon Cuddy

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — Authorities were back on the Rock River searching for a missing Byron man.

According to Byron Fire Chief Phil DeMik, authorities searched the river for Brandon Cuddy, a missing man from Byron.

DeMik did not confirm Cuddy was in the water, but said they're using sonar to look just in case.

DeMik told 13 News authorities searched the river for Cuddy on Wednesday as well.

According to a Facebook page called "Locate Brandon Cuddy," Brandon was last seen at Fozzy's Bar and Grill on Dec. 26.

