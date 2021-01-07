After riot, fears grow about Trump’s final days in office

WASHINGTON (AP) — With 13 days left in President Donald Trump’s term, a nation shaken by the violence carried out in his name is left wondering what he might do next. And there is open talk in Washington about trying to force him from office early. Out of sight in the White House, a cornered president on Thursday was silenced on some of favorite lines of communication and faced the resignations of several top aides, including a Cabinet secretary. And as officials sifted through the aftermath of a pro-Trump mob’s siege of the U.S. Capitol, there was discussion of a second impeachment of the president or invoking the 25th Amendment to oust him from the Oval Office.