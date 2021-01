ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is in the hospital after suffering a single gunshot wound while in his car early Thursday morning.

Rockford Police tweeted about the incident just after 5:30 a.m.; it happened near the intersection of Maple Street and Lee Street.



The man has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injury is considered to be non-life threatening.



Police say their investigation is on-going.