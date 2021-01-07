5 Rockford juveniles charged with battery, mob action

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Five juveniles in Rockford have been charged after authorities say they beat a man up and took his belongings.

Authorities say they responded to a hospital for a walk-in battery victim. The victim told police he was talking in the 1100 block of 5th Ave. when a vehicle stopped in the street.



The victim told police say five people, all juveniles, got out of the vehicle and threatened to shoot the victim. The juveniles proceeded to batter the victim and took his wallet and keys, according to police.

Police say they found the vehicle shortly after in the 500 block of Montague St.

Police say two 12-year-olds, one 13-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were all charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and mob action. They were all lodged in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.

The names and photos of the suspects cannot be released due to their ages.

There were also several other incidents involving the suspects, according to Rockford police. Those cases are currently being reviewed with the Winnebago County States Attorney’s Office.