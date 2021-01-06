WATCH: Kinzinger says Trump ‘incited’ and ‘encouraged’ chaos at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (WREX) — Congressman Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) has once again taken to Twitter to respond to the protesters at the U.S. Capitol.

Earlier in the day, Rep. Kinzinger called the protesters attack on the U.S. Capitol a "coup attempt" and later said in a tweet to President Trump: "You are done and your legacy will be a disaster."

In a video about a minute and a half long posted just before 4 p.m. central time, Rep. Kinzinger said President Trump "incited this coup, encouraged it and did little to protect the Capitol and the Constitution."

A little bit later on in the video, Rep. Kinzinger said he rejected the chaos and condemns the president for allowing it to happen.

You can watch the full video from Rep. Kinzinger below or read the entire transcript:

My fellow Americans,



What we all saw today at the U.S. Capitol is not the America that stands as a beacon of freedom and hope for the world. The storming of the Capitol was a coup attempt with the purpose of overturning the election of a duly-elected President. The current President incited this coup, encouraged it, and did little to protect the Capitol and the Constitution. I stand to reject this chaos and condemn the President for allowing it to happen. In the past two months, the President has encouraged conspiracy theories, threatened elected officials, and bullied the entire Republican Party to overthrow the will of the people. This authoritarian bullying is what the founders feared and is not what the GOP stands for. He is no longer the leader of our Party and our party must reject these treasonous acts if we are ever to win back the trust of a majority of this country. I call on Leader McCarthy, Leader McConnell, Governors, Senators and all other Republican leaders to forcefully denounce his actions and their consequences. We need to return to the principles of the Republican Party and fight like hell to defend and protect the Constitution and our American freedoms. I swore to protect and defend the Constitution as a member of the military and will continue to fight for it today. Please join me in restoring the GOP to a party that protects and defends the Constitution, law, and order.