Warnock Defeats Loeffler in Georgia Runoff Elections, NBC News projects

ATLANTA (NBC NEWS) — According to NBC News, Raphael Warnock has defeated GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one of two runoff elections in Georgia.



In a video livestream, Warnock claimed victory before he had been declared winner saying, "Tonight we proved that with hope, hard works and the people by our side, anything is possible."



The other Senate race between Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff is still too close to call.





