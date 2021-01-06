VIRUS TODAY: Governors press for faster virus vaccinations

Some of the nation’s governors are growing impatient for hospitals and other health care organizations to vaccine their front-line workers. New York’s governor is threatening to fine hospitals that don’t use their allotment of COVID-19 vaccine fast enough. His counterpart in South Carolina says hospitals and health care workers have until Jan. 15 to get a shot or move to the back of the line. In other vaccine developments, U.S. health officials say at least 29 people developed severe allergic reactions to vaccines, but they stress that the risk for most people is low. More than 5.3 million people have been vaccinated.