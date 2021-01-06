US Capitol locks down with lawmakers inside as Trump supporters clash with police #BREAKING: The U.S. Capitol Police are evacuating some congressional office buildings due to “police activity” as thousands gather outside the Capitol to protest the electoral vote.https://wrex.com/2021/01/06/us-capitol-locks-down-with-lawmakers-inside-as-trump-supporters-clash-with-police-2/ Posted by WREX-TV on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

UPDATE: WASHINGTON (AP) 2:40 Eastern Time:

The mayor of Washington, D.C., has ordered a curfew in the nation's capital beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday after protestors seeking to overturn the election results stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

Mayor Muriel Bowser issued the order as protestors supporting President Donald Trump breached the Capitol, where lawmakers were meeting to formally count the electors that will make Joe Biden president on Jan. 20.

The order extends through 6 a.m. Thursday.

The skirmishes came shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump police.



An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden's victory.



The skirmishes occurred outside the building, in the very spot president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.



Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol's steps and were met by officers in riot gear.



Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back.