Twitter temporarily locks President Trump’s Twitter account
(WREX) — President Trump won't be able to send out a tweet for a while.
The social media company announced they've locked President Trump's Twitter account for 12 hours after three tweets that Twitter says: "were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy."
If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked, according to Twitter.
Facebook and Twitter have removed a short video of President Donald Trump where he is urging supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol to "go home" while at the same time keeping up false attacks about the presidential election.