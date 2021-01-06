Twitter temporarily locks President Trump’s Twitter account

(WREX) — President Trump won't be able to send out a tweet for a while.



The social media company announced they've locked President Trump's Twitter account for 12 hours after three tweets that Twitter says: "were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy."

If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked, according to Twitter.

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

We’ll continue to evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter. We will keep the public informed, including if further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Facebook and Twitter have removed a short video of President Donald Trump where he is urging supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol to "go home" while at the same time keeping up false attacks about the presidential election.