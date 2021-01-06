Romney heckled in airport in another show of GOP divisions

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Supporters of President Donald Trump have heckled Republican U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah in an airport. It illustrates divisions in the Republican Party between Trump loyalists and those ready to accept the results of the presidential election. Romney has been considered Trump’s sharpest GOP critic and is among a group of senators who called for an end to an effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Video of the airport confrontation posted online Tuesday night came as Trump backers around the U.S. traveled to Washington, D.C., for demonstrations as Congress meets to accept the Electoral College vote.