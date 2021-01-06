‘Rime time’: How dense fog and supercooled water create winter beauty

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The past 48 hours have put on a stunning display of winter's beauty in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. What's even more fascinating is the science behind what's called "rime ice."

The science behind the "frost":

On any given day, so much of our world revolves around science that most of us learn in middle and high school. Rime ice, or rime frost, is not much different.

You take a very foggy landscape and temperatures below freezing and you get a recipe for rime ice. That's the simple explanation of what rime ice is. The more "science-y" explanation is still a pretty simple one.

Contained within the dense fog are tiny droplets of supercooled water. Supercooled water is responsible for a lot of winter-time phenomena: from the development of rime ice to plane-effect snow.

In its purest form, without nuclei to initiate crystallization, water can remain liquid in temperatures as cold as -40°F. When the supercooled water droplet becomes disturbed, like when it lands upon a tree branch, it freezes on contact.

This leaves behind an icy coating of sharp-looking "fuzz" on branches, fence posts, and whatever other surfaces that are below freezing. The photos that have been sent of the icy and winter-time wonder are mesmerizing.

Is it dangerous?:

Rime ice can prove problematic for airplane wings. It isn't so much the weight that poses danger for flight, but the way the irregular ice crystals impact the planes aerodynamics. A buildup of rime ice on the wings of an airplane can detrimentally impact it's ability to lift.

In terms of impacts on the ground, rime ice can add additional weight to tree branches. The added weight typically isn't enough to pose concerns for tree damage.