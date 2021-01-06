WASHINGTON (AP) -- Republicans object to election tally in Arizona, forcing votes in House and Senate on Biden's victory in state.

The objection was made by Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar and was signed by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. Both are Republicans. The two chambers now have two hours to debate the challenge.

Biden won the state by more than 10,000 votes. In all, eight lawsuits challenging Biden's Arizona win have failed, in part over a lack of evidence.

The state's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of an election challenge, because the plaintiff lacked the right to bring the suit in the first place.

The woman wasn't a registered voter when she sued. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, has said there were no irregularities with the vote in her state.

The president's Republican allies plan to object to several states' election results. Many say they are heeding the pleas of the president's supporters' to "fight for Trump."

Trump vowed at a rally outside the White House he would never concede the election and is pressuring Vice President Mike Pence, who is presiding over the joint session but is powerless to change the outcome in Congress.

The last-gasp effort is all but certain to fail.