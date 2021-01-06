Protesters drive outside Congressman Kinzinger’s office for ‘Rolling Rally for America’

ROCKFORD (WREX) — About a dozen people here in Rockford joined in on the national movement to challenge the 2020 election. It was a much different tone than in Washington where thousands outside the capital building, violence interrupted Congress's Electoral College count and four people ultimately died.

Protesters in the Stateline lined up in their cars instead and honked and weaved their flags outside Congressman Adam Kinzinger's (IL-16) office.

Organizer Jane Carrell says she is not alone when claiming voter fraud played a role in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

"This is symbolic. We are not going to change Congressman Kinzinger's mind. He is a never 'Trumper,' but we thought he should become aware that his constituents want this election to be fair," said Carrell. "There was no integrity in this election."

Organizers encouraged other protesters to make noise in their own neighborhoods on Wednesday.

Congressman Kinzinger released a statement on Wednesday saying it's not the election outcome he wanted but regardless Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States.