Proposed legislation drafted in Rockford aims to give more power to those who file orders of protections

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault file an order of protection against their abuser, the clock starts ticking.

"That survivor has to go back to court every two years to renew that order of protection," says Rockford's Mayor's Office on Combating Human Trafficking and Domestic Violence Manager Jennifer Cacciapaglia.

Cacciapaglia has worked with Democratic Representative Maurice West to draft up new legislation to change that.

"The legislation proposes that if someone is convicted of sexual assault, there would be a lifetime order of protection," says Cacciapaglia.

"This is common sense legislation," adds West. "Something that should have been in the books a long time ago."

The proposal would allow orders of protection to be life-long should the aggressor be found guilty of certain crimes. West and Cacciapaglia believe this change gives the power to survivors and prevents them from enduring any further trauma by having to periodically face their abuser in court.

"This bill empowers survivors, it doesn't give limits or put fences up or walls up for survivors,: says West. "Right now the way the lawl is written there are walls up."

The fear and intimidation and the mental and emotional strength that one would have to build up and surround themselves with is just something we should not be asking of our survivors," says Cacciapaglia. "We just shouldn't."