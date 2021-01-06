PHOTO GALLERY: Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump have stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced lawmakers into hiding.



It's been a stunning attempt to overturn America's presidential election, undercut the nation's democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.



The occupiers forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building on Wednesday and interrupted challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.



Trump issued a restrained call for peace but did not call on his supporters to leave.



Earlier, in a huge rally near the White House, the president had egged his supporters on to march to Capitol Hill.



One woman died from a gunshot wound, and more than 1,000 National Guard members were mobilized to help control things.