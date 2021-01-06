Ossoff seals Democrats’ sweep; will be youngest US senator

ATLANTA (AP) — As a teenager, Jon Ossoff was inspired by John Lewis’ pivotal role in the civil rights movement when Lewis was just in his early 20s. He told The Associated Press in December that he was in awe of Lewis — particularly how he had assumed such a prominent position when he was still so young. At 33, the millennial Democrat will assume his own leadership mantle after he helped the party sweep Georgia’s two U.S. Senate runoff races and gain control of the chamber. The Senate seat represents Ossoff’s first political office, and he will be the youngest member of the chamber.