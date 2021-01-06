One person killed in Rock County after two car crash

ROCK COUNTY (WREX) — Two cars collided in Janesville Township Tuesday night, leaving one man dead and a woman seriously hurt.



According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on the westbound lane of East Highway 14 just west of North Newville Road.



When officers arrived, they found two cars had collided, citing dense fog as a factor leading to the crash.



The only victims were the drivers of the two cars, a 55-year-old man and 63-year-old woman.



Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.



Neither driver's identity has been released.



The crash is still under investigation.