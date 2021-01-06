Oakland, Green Bay meet in conference play

Oakland (3-10, 3-3) vs. Green Bay (1-9, 1-5)

Kress Events Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon foes meet as Oakland matches up against Green Bay. Oakland beat Wright State by 10 at home in its last outing. Green Bay is coming off a 79-69 overtime win at Youngstown State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Green Bay’s Amari Davis has averaged 17.1 points while PJ Pipes has put up 15.2 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Jalen Moore has averaged 16.8 points, four rebounds and 6.8 assists while Daniel Oladapo has put up nine points and 8.1 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Golden Grizzlies have scored 72.8 points per game and allowed 80 points per game across six conference games. Those are both moves in the right direction from the 63.6 points scored and 88.9 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Moore has directly created 56 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 73.

STREAK STATS: Green Bay has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 72.7 points while giving up 78.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland is ranked first in the Horizon with an average of 73.5 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com