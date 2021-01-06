More than 17,000 Illinoisans have died from COVID-19, nearly 1 million cases confirmed in the state

More than 17,000 Illinoisans have died from COVID-19, nearly 1 million cases confirmed in the stateNew
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois set another grim milestone during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 139 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total up to 17,096 since the pandemic started.
RELATED: Illinois announces new information for next COVID-19 vaccine distribution phase, lowers age from 75 to 65
State health officials also reported 7,569 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus, bringing the total in the state up to 999,288 cases across the state.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,974 specimens for a total 13,698,428. As of last night, 3,928 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 812 patients were in the ICU and 451 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Also on Wednesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced starting on Jan. 15, any region that has met the metrics for a reduction of mitigations will be able to move out of Tier 3 of the mitigations.
Illinois has administered 207,106 vaccinations so far.
Coronavirus Resources
- Click here for the latest CDC novel coronavirus resources and links.
- Track the COVID-19 globally using this map tracker here.
- Click here for the latest information from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
- Need to get tested? Here's a list of mobile testing sites provided by the state.
- You can get the latest coverage from 13 WREX here.