More than 17,000 Illinoisans have died from COVID-19, nearly 1 million cases confirmed in the state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois set another grim milestone during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 139 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total up to 17,096 since the pandemic started.

State health officials also reported 7,569 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus, bringing the total in the state up to 999,288 cases across the state.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,974 specimens for a total 13,698,428. As of last night, 3,928 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 812 patients were in the ICU and 451 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Also on Wednesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced starting on Jan. 15, any region that has met the metrics for a reduction of mitigations will be able to move out of Tier 3 of the mitigations.

Illinois has administered 207,106 vaccinations so far.

