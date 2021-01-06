More mental health help comes to Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — If you're having a mental health crisis, there is a new place to get support.

The Crisis Stabilization Center opened at FHN's Family Counseling center. The unit serves people with substance abuse or behavioral health issues.

Staff say it's greatly needed in a rural community that struggles with access to psychiatric care. Before, FHN said mane people would be transferred to Chicago.

"(It) Provides our community the services that will ensure that the patient really can receive not only the support from professionals, but receive support from family members and from friends by remaining within a community that is committed to their well-being," said Gabriel Gonzalez, FHN assistant vice president for behavioral health services.

The center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.