Maps without Madigan: Republicans file proposal for independent redistricting commission

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Legislative and congressional maps will be redrawn later this year.



However, Illinois House Republicans hope they can take the decision-making power away from Speaker Mike Madigan. With Illinois' long history of gerrymandered districts, they hope the next map is "fair."

The caucus hopes to pass House Bill 5873 to create an independent commission in charge of redistricting. Madigan has drawn the maps for decades, leading to a stronger Democratic majority. Many know Madigan has told caucus members that he'll continue that practice if reelected to the Speaker's role. Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) stressed lawmakers must take the responsibility away from the Chicago Democrat.

"This is the very last chance that we have to do it," Spain said. "We need to do it now before Speaker Madigan is able to leverage gerrymandering as the solution to his ethics problems and his inability to get to 60 votes for reelection as Speaker."

The Republicans also emphasized Gov. JB Pritzker campaigned on having fair maps for the state. Pritzker previously said he would veto any unfair map presented to him.

Bipartisan support for change

Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield) says roughly 600,000 residents supported a ballot initiative to create a similar commission in 2016. While voters were never allowed to decide on that question, Butler feels they would now want Democrats and Republicans working together to pass the plan.

"I think there's broad bipartisan support," Butler added. "I have had conversations with my colleagues recently - this week - and throughout the years about the fact that we all support going to a commission."

Butler says the commission would have public hearings before and after creating a map. Their final product would also need approval from seven of 11 commissioners.

The Republicans officially filed their plan Tuesday afternoon. Madigan Spokesman Steve Brown released a statement to the Capitol Bureau after the Republican press conference.

"Job No. 1 on remap is to comply with the state and federal Voting Rights Act. The new 'fair map' seems to miss the mark," Brown stated.