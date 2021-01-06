Lawyers for Danish Parliament say ex-minister can be tried

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two lawyers appointed by Denmark’s Parliament say a former immigration minister in the previous government can be tried before a rarely used court for a 2016 order to separate asylum-seeking couples when one of the pair was a minor. Denmark’s Jyllands-Posten newspaper quoted the lawyers as saying Wednesday there was a legal basis to charge former Integration Minister Inger Stoejberg with unlawful conduct. They based their conclusion on a report by a commission that said Stoejberg had received warnings from her department that the practice of separating couples in asylum centers was unlawful. Stoejberg said 32 couples were to be separated but only 23 of them were split up before the policy was halted.