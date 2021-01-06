Kinzinger to Trump: ‘You are done and your legacy will be a disaster’

(WREX) — Congressman Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) took to Twitter to have some choice words for President Donald Trump.



President Trump took to Twitter to comment after Vice President Mike Pence is defied President Donald Trump, saying he does not have the unilateral ability to discard electoral votes that will make Joe Biden president on Jan. 20.

In a tweet, the president said: Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!

Congressman Kinzinger then quote tweeted the president and commented on the protests going on at the US Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

Here's what the congressman said: "You are not protecting the country. Where is the DC guard? You are done and your legacy will be a disaster."

Earlier in the day, the Congressman provided a statement on Congress being set to certify the election results.