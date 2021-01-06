Kinzinger: ‘The will of the people was made clear’ in the election of Biden

(WREX) — A Congressman in our area has offered a statement as Congress is set to certify the election results on Wednesday.

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) released the following statement on the House vote to certify the 2020 Presidential Election:

“As a lifelong conservative, I voted for President Trump because I want to continue to build on the successes borne by the policy achievements of congressional Republicans working with his Administration. I know Democrat control of our government will undercut those achievements as they push radical policies and peddle identity politics to the detriment of the nation—and I know this because we’ve been there just a few short years ago.

“While millions of others also voted for President Trump, the will of the people was made clear—Joseph R. Biden will be the 46th President of the United States. While I am not happy with the outcome, I take comfort in the fact that more than two centuries of precedent, as outlined by our Constitution, was upheld.

“As a Congressman and member of the military, I swore an oath to faithfully protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. Others around the world often wonder why Americans talk about this document the way that we do. They are perplexed that we would hold this piece of parchment in such high regard, especially in the face of political uncertainty or turmoil. But the very turmoil, partisanship, and gamesmanship on display is what makes the Constitution so very important. It is our guiding light when darkness surrounds us.

“In this case, the constitutional role of Congress with respect to presidential elections is as clear as day. We are to confirm receipt and acknowledge the certificates from the electors of the States. Congress does not have the power to overturn the will of the people, and any attempt to do so would create a constitutional crisis the likes of which we have not seen in our lifetimes. It would not only disenfranchise tens of millions of voters, it would set a dangerous precedent through which the Democrats would seek to destroy the Electoral College and use this same ploy to deny a future Republican president-elect from taking office. Instead of Congress being a representative body politic, it would alter the institution into a ruling class that chooses America’s presidents—thereby permanently removing the ability of the people to elect their own leader.

“As difficult as it may be to accept political defeat, I would never act to subvert our system of self-governance, or the people who have spoken.

“The truth can be ugly, and many people don’t always want to hear it. They would rather have their beliefs and wishes validated, because it’s easier and simpler. But the truth must always prevail if we are to uphold our system of self-governance, and the truth is this—there is no proof of widespread voter fraud. Further, any remedy for election disputes does not lie with Congress, but in the Courts; and we have seen scores of lawsuits filed and lost because those who bring them either lack standing or credible evidence of these frauds. If there was such evidence, it would have been presented by now. But the lawsuits have been dispensed, and no State has offered a competing slate of Electors. Therefore, there is nothing of merit for Congress to really debate today.

“Our nation asks millions of young Americans to risk their lives for their country in defense of freedom, democracy, and the national interest. I know this from my own service in the military. So how can we honor those brave women and men if members of Congress are not willing to risk their political futures for the same? The job of an elected official is one of service above all else, and I view the lies and false promises made to the masses as an utter disservice to the People, and to the Republic itself.

“As a military officer, I did not risk life and limb for only the Republicans in this country—I did it for the entire country, and all our citizens. And the same applies to my office in Congress. I was elected because of my conservative Republican views, but I represent all of the people of my district, regardless of whether they voted for me.

“It is my sincere hope that we can move past this election together. We do not have to relinquish our core policy or ideological beliefs, but we must put aside our differences and remember that the nation itself will only survive if the people continue to have faith in its institutions. I will continue to work tirelessly to enact conservative policies, but more importantly, I will work to do the right thing and to give people faith in their government once more.”