Illinois, Rockford see population decline as moving to tertiary cities becomes growing trend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For years, the state of Illinois and Rockford have seen their populations drop. But some local economists say Rockford could see a rebound because of a new national trend, but there's a lot of work to be done.

For 2020, Illinois comes in third for states with the worst population decline. In fact, 66 percent of people who moved in Illinois in 2020, left for another state, that's according to a study from the United Van Lines.

Rockford has also seen that drop first-hand.

"In the last decade, we've lost about 7,500 people net in Rockford," Ivy Hood, the Region One Planning Council's Government Affairs and Economic Specialist, explains.

Hood says the decline is mostly due to taxing burdens residents face, but the group's Executive Director Mike Dunn Jr. adds another factor.

"Seeking out better employment in other states, better job opportunity, that was predominantly the reason given for a relocation," Dunn Jr. explains.

The data from the study shows 34.18 percent of people who moved out of Illinois did so for a job, the highest percentage of all motivating factors. Retirement and family were the next two, both at over 20 percent.

But Dunn Jr. did say the coronavirus has changed things up a bit, understandably so.

For the time being, many people in cities like Rockford want to stay put because of the pandemic. Yet, some people in big cities, like Chicago, want to relocate to secondary, or tertiary cities, like Rockford.

"When it comes to population out of dense urban areas into rural areas, because of the pandemic, everybody nationwide is watching for that phenomenon," Dunn Jr. says.

Dunn Jr. says Rockford should start preparing now for a potential influx in people.

Local realtors say we're already starting to see that as working remotely has increasingly become the norm, another trend happening nationally, and one that experts believe will continue after the pandemic.

But with that potential population surge, comes a need for preparation.

"People are now recognizing even because of the pandemic, there's other kinds of infrastructure we need to invest in," Dunn Jr. explains.

Fiber optics, healthcare, and energy are all sectors of the local economy Dunn Jr. says the region is positioned well to invest in. He referenced the Byron Nuclear Plant and Facebook's new data center in DeKalb. He says the old things we used to consider infrastructure are making way for a new era.

While Dunn Jr. and Hood say the vision for the future is there for our region, the next step is keeping qualified and skilled workers here in the stateline, something that's been difficult of late.

But Hood and Dunn Jr. add that one indicator of the potential for growth is the real estate market is hot right now. That means we're able to provide properties to companies in the private sector for a reduced rate.