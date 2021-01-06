Illinois representatives, Mayor McNamara react to chaos at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP/WREX) — It began as a day of reckoning for President Donald Trump's futile attempt to cling to power, as Congress took up the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.



It fractured into scenes of fear and agony that left a prime ritual of American democracy in tatters.



A pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol, occupying one hallowed space of American democracy after another. In the melee, one person was shot and killed.

Now, multiple State and local lawmakers are responding to the chaos.

Governor JB Pritzker

The governor called for the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump, saying in part:

"There is no doubt in my mind that his efforts to encourage a coup represent high treason to this democracy, our Constitution and all Americans. He poses a danger to our nation. He must be impeached and removed from office immediately."

You can read the governor's full statement here.

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (IL-16)

In a video about a minute and a half long posted just before 4 p.m. central time, Rep. Kinzinger said President Trump "incited this coup, encouraged it and did little to protect the Capitol and the Constitution."

A little bit later on in the video, Rep. Kinzinger said he rejected the chaos and condemns the president for allowing it to happen.

You can view the Congressman's full statement here.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17)

The congresswoman took to Twitter to issue the following statement:

Today, the U.S. Capitol was breached and our nation faced violence as we tried to fulfill the will of the American People. But no angry mob can stop us from doing our Constitutional duty. Democracy will prevail and we WILL complete the count.

US Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL)

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin took to Twitter for his comments, saying:

President Trump incited his followers to violence. They stormed the Capitol and stopped the House and Senate in session. We do not know at this point the extent of the damage or injuries they have caused. This shameful chapter in our nation’s history is the real legacy of Donald Trump. On January 20, we can begin the process of healing the wounds of this country and start to put this national nightmare behind us.

US Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth issued a statement, saying in part:

“I have spent my entire adult life defending our democracy, but I never, never, thought it would be necessary to defend it from an attempted violent overthrow in our nation’s own Capitol Building. Two months ago, a Republican official asked ‘what’s the downside’ in humoring Donald Trump’s lies that the election was rigged—well, today, the cost of protecting this man’s fragile ego was all too clear. Enough with the false claims of election fraud and irregularity that accomplish nothing but fomenting this sort of violence and anger. Enough with treating the whims of a wannabe tin-pot dictator scared of losing power and relevance as more important than the will of the people. Anyone claiming to be a leader must now unambiguously, unequivocally, admit that the election is over and prove that in this country, truth still matters. Right still matters. What we saw today was not a protest, it was an attempted coup. I refuse to let anyone intent on instigating chaos or inciting violence deter me from carrying out my Constitutional duties. Congress must continue its work certifying the results of the election and turn the page on this shameful chapter in our history. It is the only way to inch closer to healing our nation.”

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara (D)

On Twitter, Rockford's leader said:

I cannot comprehend how a sitting president encourages this type of behavior. This is not American.