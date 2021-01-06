Foggy weather lingers for one more night

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Dense fog develops again tonight, but it won't be as widespread as the last few nights. This may be one of the last nights that we have to deal with murky weather.

Pockets of dense fog:

Like with the past few nights, calm weather, snow on the ground, and a temperature inversion combine to create dense fog. The temperature inversion is weaker than the last few nights, so the dense fog isn't as widespread.

Dense fog becomes a hazard near and west of Freeport through Thursday morning.

Areas that may see dense fog include Stephenson, Whiteside, Carroll, and Jo Daviess counties. These spots are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 am, highlighting where and for how long dense fog is an issue.

For the rest of the Stateline, pockets of dense fog are still possible. Watch out for the visibility to drop suddenly as the patchy dense fog comes and goes.

Once we get beyond 10 am Thursday, we should be free of the fog for a little while.

Cloudy but clearer:

High pressure drifts in during the coming days helps get rid of the fog. We won't see a dramatic change in the weather, but subtle changes may be enough to remove fog from the forecast.

High pressure helps bring subtle changes that may keep the fog away for a few days.

As the high moves in, a northeast breeze kicks up. The breeze may be enough to keep the air mixed and prevent fog from forming. Drier air comes in with the high, which also helps cut down on fog formation.

While the fog leaves, cloudy weather does not. The sun stays away for two more days as clouds stay stubbornly in place Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures rise slightly above freezing Thursday and Friday, which may help melt some of the snow and ice from the roads.

Quiet long term:

Through the weekend and next week, the weather remains quiet and somewhat cloudy. After getting a little above freezing Thursday and Friday, temperatures fall back slightly below freezing this weekend.

Keep an eye on late next week. We may see a transition to a much colder and much more active weather pattern after a quiet week. We'll keep you up to speed as developments unfold.