Flurries fly under the radar as dense freezing fog drops visibility

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's a brand new day, but dense fog is still the topic of concern Wednesday. It isn't just dense fog that could slow you down, though. Flurries, which aren't showing up on radar, could create slick spots.

Dense fog and snow flying under the radar:

A dense fog advisory is in place area-wide until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The primary concern is visibility under a quarter mile, though slick spots are also possible with sub-freezing temperatures.

On top of the fog potential, there's also a few snow showers flying. Before you pull out the WREX Weather app, snow isn't showing up on radar. The closest radar site to the Rockford area is southwest of Milwaukee, about sixty miles away. As the radar beam scans, the lowest it can go from that distance is 7,200-feet. Cloud bases early Wednesday are well below that, so snow is quite literally flying under the radar.

Localized slick spots are possible early Wednesday as temperatures slowly creep above freezing by the afternoon.

Rinse and repeat:

Clouds remain locked in place over the Stateline overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Calm winds overnight could lead to another round of patchy dense fog into the early morning hours of Thursday.

Models hint at a few snow showers or snow flurries during the day Thursday. This chance exists across Northeast Illinois, primarily east of I-39. As northeast winds of five to ten miles per hour roll over the relatively warm waters of Lake Michigan, lake-effect snow flurries are possible.

Quiet outlook:

Looking at the long-range pattern, it does appear that weather conditions remain fairly stagnant. Cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions hold on through much of the weekend, with no big weather systems likely through the middle of the month.