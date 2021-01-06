Experts: Capitol riot product of years of hateful rhetoric

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Experts on far-right extremism say the storming of the U.S. Capitol is a jarring but natural product of years of violence and hateful rhetoric stoked by disinformation and conspiracy theories. Members of the Proud Boys and other far-right groups joined the crowds that formed in Washington on Wednesday to cheer on President Donald Trump as he called on them to protest Congress’ counting of Electoral College votes confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Then they headed to the Capitol. Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says the mob’s actions at the Capitol were consistent with the rhetoric of QAnon.