Dense Fog Advisory from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,

northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central

Illinois.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Below freezing temperatures and fog may

lead to slippery spots on untreated surfaces, especially bridges

and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&