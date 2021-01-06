Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 3:31 am
3:25 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Jo Daviess IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
Freezing fog could make untreated roads and sidewalks icy.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north
central, northwest and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and the fog freezing on untreated surfaces.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous driving conditions due to
rapidly changing and low visibility. The fog combined with
freezing temperatures could lead to slick pavement.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Author Profile Photo

WREX Weather Team

More Stories

Skip to content