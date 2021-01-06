Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

Freezing fog could make untreated roads and sidewalks icy.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north

central, northwest and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and the fog freezing on untreated surfaces.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous driving conditions due to

rapidly changing and low visibility. The fog combined with

freezing temperatures could lead to slick pavement.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&