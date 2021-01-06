Dates, plans of WHO expert visit to China under negotiation

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China says it is still in negotiation with the World Health Organization on the dates and itinerary for a visit by international experts looking into origins of COVID-19, after the head of the WHO criticized Beijing for not finalizing permissions for the mission. Foreign Ministry spokesperson says China’s position on the hunt for the origins of the pandemic has always been open and responsible. She says China’s disease experts are currently busy with multiple small-scale clusters and outbreaks reported in the past couple of weeks. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday he was disappointed at the lack of permission for the experts to travel to Wuhan, where the pandemic first appeared a year ago. He said some members had already departed their home countries.