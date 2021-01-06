Belvidere North’s Jayden Flynn commits to Stephen F. Austin

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Belvidere North junior Jayden Flynn will head south to Texas once she graduates. She made a commitment to join the Stephen F. Austin volleyball team.

"It's crazy, I went through so much to finally get here," said Flynn. "It was just all super fast and I'm just so thankful to finally get this over with, I mean not say get this over with, but to finally be ready for it."

The distance from home doesn't intimidate the VC United standout as she looks forward to moving to a new part of the country.

"Going far, I just think that's going to be so cool for me," said Flynn. "I've always wanted to have a new change in my life and I think Stephen F. Austin is just great. It's a great school, great program. Their coaches are amazing, the girls are so welcoming and I'm just really excited to be there."

From a coach's perspective, seeing Jayden commit to a big school isn't suprising.

"She's honestly, one of the most talented setters I've seen in a really long time," said VC United Program Director Eric Schulze. "Regardless of size and to see what she's been able to accomplish despite being that undersized player is really incredible."

As for the program she's joining, it's emerging as one of the best in the country.

"Stephen F. Austin may not resonate with ESPN, but it's a top thirty program. Last year they were 31-2 in 2019, and got to the NCAA tournament and won their conference easily," said Schulze. "It's a really, really good program, it's a great opportunity for a really talented player."

Jayden Flynn, heading down south to Stephen F. Austin ready to help the Lady Luberjacks on the court, while hoping to suit up at the high school level this year.