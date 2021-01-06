World shares mixed as investors watch for US vote outcome

World shares are mixed and U.S. futures have declined as investors await final results of Senate runoff elections that will determine whether Democrats take control of both houses of Congress. Benchmarks edged higher in Europe. Shares traded lower for most of the day in Asia, although markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai ended higher. U.S. stocks advanced Tuesday, regaining their footing a day after starting out 2021 with their worst loss in months amid the worsening pandemic and the Senate elections in the state of Georgia. Speculation that Democratic victories might lead to more government spending that could fuel inflation have pushed Treasury yields higher.