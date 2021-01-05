Skip to Content

Where is my stimulus money? How you can track the $600 payment

New
2:42 pm Top Stories
IRS Stimulus Package

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The $600 stimulus payments started going out to Americans last week as part of the latest Congressional COVID-19 relief bill.

Many people have already seen the money directly deposited into their accounts, but some haven't.

The IRS says everyone who is getting a payment should have it by January 15. But if you're still wary about where your money is, you can track it.

The IRS has a website to track your stimulus payments. You will need your social security number, birthday address and zip code. CLICK HERE to track your stimulus payment.

Kristin Crowley

Evening News Anchor
Kristin Crowley anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news. She is also a reporter for 13 Investigates. She brings more than a decade of experience to the newsroom. Her work at WREX has earned her multiple awards including a regional Edward R. Murrow for Investigative Journalism and three regional Emmys.

More Stories

Skip to content