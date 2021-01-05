Where is my stimulus money? How you can track the $600 payment

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The $600 stimulus payments started going out to Americans last week as part of the latest Congressional COVID-19 relief bill.

Many people have already seen the money directly deposited into their accounts, but some haven't.

The IRS says everyone who is getting a payment should have it by January 15. But if you're still wary about where your money is, you can track it.

The IRS has a website to track your stimulus payments. You will need your social security number, birthday address and zip code. CLICK HERE to track your stimulus payment.