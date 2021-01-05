Waiting on stimulus deposit? Here’s where you can check its status

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA21) - While millions have already received direct deposits of the $600 stimulus payments that were approved last month, millions more payments have yet to be distributed.

On Monday, the IRS launched an online tool, Get My Payment, that allows the public to check their status.

The online portal requires an individual to enter his or her Social Security number, date of birth and mailing address in order to track the payment.

Data is updated once per day overnight, the IRS said.